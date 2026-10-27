Indian River State College trustees table recommendation to eliminate swimming and diving team

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Indian River State College Board of Trustees has delayed taking action on a recommendation to eliminate the college's swimming and diving team.

During a meeting held in Okeechobee, the board voted Tuesday to table the president's recommendation to eliminate the program.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW: IRSC swimmers react to possible elimination of program

Swimmers rally to save Indian River State College swim and dive teams

Instead, trustees asked the college administration to prepare a comprehensive report on the swimming and diving program. The board requested that the report include input from the community.

The administration is expected to present the report at the Board of Trustees Nov. 17 meeting, when recommendations on how to move forward will be considered.

This past March, the men's swim and dive team captured its 52nd consecutive national championship title, and the women's team claimed its 48th crown.

Former swimmer Ella Smith started a petition last week to save the program, which has more than 12,500 signatures.