Hula Bowl moving to Florida in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Hula Bowl is moving to Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the upcoming all-star game will be played at the Bounce House on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

The Hula Bowl is an annual postseason all-star game featuring standout players from all NCAA divisions, as well as international players.

"On behalf of our entire state, I'm proud to welcome the Hula Bowl to Florida," DeSantis said in a statement. "Our state continues to attract premier athletic events, which is great news for our economy, Florida families and the fans who come here from all over the world for world-class experiences."

The Hula Bowl, which first began after the 1946 season, is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2022. It was revived last year in Hawaii after an 11-year hiatus.

Jennifer Logan, executive vice president of the game, said in a statement that DeSantis "made it clear to us that the state of Florida is indeed open for business."

"The governor's support for Floridians is clear," Logan said. "His team has been so supportive and has connected us with Enterprise Florida, the Florida Sports Foundation and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to guide us through establishing a game that brings revenue to the community. We are pleased to bring this legendary game to Florida."

It will become the ninth postseason bowl game in the state, joining the Boca Raton Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl, Citrus Bowl, Cure Bowl, all in Orlando, Gasparilla Bowl in St. Petersburg, Orange Bowl in South Florida and Outback Bowl in Tampa.