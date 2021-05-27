Boca Raton Bowl returning to Saturday before Christmas in 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Bowl will once again be played on the Saturday before Christmas.

Palm Beach County's only college football bowl game will be played at 11 a.m. Dec. 18, the Boca Raton Bowl announced Thursday. The eighth edition of the game will be nationally televised on ESPN and can be heard on the radio on ESPN 106.3 FM.

The 2019 Boca Raton Bowl was played on the Saturday before Christmas, but last year's game returned to its traditional Tuesday evening spot.

"We are thrilled to be playing on a Saturday again," Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley said in a statement. "We are looking forward to getting back to normal this year with a full slate of activities."

The 2019 game had the third-largest television audience among pre-Christmas bowl games.

BYU beat UCF 49-23 in last year's game at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.

The Boca Raton Bowl has been played every year since the inaugural game in 2014.