Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter's grandmother reflects on his Palm Beach County roots

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — If college football's newest Heisman Trophy winner never plays another down of football, he will always be remembered as one of the greatest two-way college players ever.

The Palm Beach County native took home college football's most prized trophy at a ceremony in New York City on Saturday night.

At 21 years old, Hunter already has an impressive resume of football accomplishments, but to his grandmother, he's simply known as "Tip."

At the age of 4 of 5, Hunter had a favor for his grandmother that would eventually change the college football world.

"He said, 'Grandma, I want to play football,'" Hunter's grandmother, Shirley Hunter, told WPTV on Monday.

She then signed him up for the East Boynton Wildcats.

"They asked him to play nose guard. He got down, and he played nose guard. He played it just as good," Shirley Hunter said.

That's right, the slender cornerback/wide receiver, once played on the defensive line in his younger days.

However, it didn't take long for the star athlete to switch to the positions he is now more known for.

Before taking the college football world by storm, Hunter moved to Georgia and again starred on both sides of the ball.

Shirley Hunter, Travis Hunter's grandmother, was credited by her grandson as the person who helped get him started playing the game.

Regarded as the top player in the class of 2022, Hunter initially starred at Jackson State.

"He was always my baby. I went to a lot of his games," Shirley Hunter said.

He would then follow head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders to Colorado where he has played the last two seasons.

"It's overwhelming for me. Saturday night was a lot. I couldn't even walk," Shirley Hunter said.

During Travis' speech after winning the prestigious award, she received a special mention as he recalled how she was the one who helped him begin his career at a young age.

"I appreciate what he did. I'm so surprised by him," Shirley Hunter said. "I love him so much."

Hunter has already announced that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft where he is expected to be a top draft pick.