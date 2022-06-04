Watch
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Alex Toral's home run in 9th helps Seminoles beat UCLA 5-3 in Auburn regional

Parker Messick allows just 2 earned runs in 5 innings, strikes out 4
Florida State Seminoles batter Alex Toral celebrates with pitcher Parker Messick after hitting home run in 9th inning vs. UCLA, June 3, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Butch Dill/AP
Florida State batter Alex Toral (19) celebrates with Florida State pitcher Parker Messick (15) after hitting a home run against UCLA during a regional game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.
Florida State Seminoles batter Alex Toral celebrates with pitcher Parker Messick after hitting home run in 9th inning vs. UCLA, June 3, 2022
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 20:14:08-04

AUBURN, Ala. — Jordan Carrion hit his first triple of the season, Alex Toral added an insurance run in the ninth with a homer and No. 3 seed Florida State beat second-seeded UCLA and 5-3 on Friday in the Seminoles' 44th straight regional appearance.

Carrion brought in two runs with his triple to give Florida State (34-23) a 3-0 lead in the first game of the Auburn regional. Toral blasted his 15th home run of the season in the ninth for a two-run lead.

RELATED: Coral Gables regional delayed by day

Florida State starter Parker Messick (7-5) allowed just two earned runs in five innings while striking out four. Davis Hare earned his fourth save of the season with 1 2/3 innings of work.

The Bruins (38-23) had two runners with one out in the eighth but only scored one on a wild pitch to get within 4-3.

UCLA starter Max Rajcic (8-5) allowed four earned runs on just five hits through six innings.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News