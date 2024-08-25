South Florida FSU fans travel to Dublin, Ireland for first college football game of the season

While the outcome isn't what they hoped for, many Florida State University fans traveled to Dublin, Ireland from Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for the college's first game of the football season.

The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets beat the Seminoles 24-21 on a last-second field goal.

Fans told WPTV that it was a great game atmosphere inside Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Sandra Brooks Wallace at the FSU game in Dublin, Ireland:

Mike Durkee, executive director of Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, inside Aviva Stadium during the game:

Brooke and Ron Radcliffe of Hobe Sound enjoying the FSU game inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland:

Stephanie Barret of Palm Beach Gardens, right, and friends inside Aviva Stadium:

Provided photo FSU fans in Dublin for the first college football game of the season.

Jill Gavagni and son Eric Gavagni of Palm Beach Gardnes outside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland