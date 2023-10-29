Seminoles still No. 4 as initial College Football Playoff rankings loom

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State remains ranked fourth in The Associated Press top 25 poll for the fourth straight week headed into the debut of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The top five teams in the AP poll – Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State – remain unchanged heading into the final month of the regular season.

Florida State extended its winning streak to 14 games with Saturday's 41-16 victory at Wake Forest.

The Seminoles (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who haven't lost in more than a year, have been ranked in the top five since their season-opening victory against LSU. They were No. 8 in the preseason poll.

Chuck Burton/AP Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman pushes past Wake Forest safety Evan Slocum for a touchdown during the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th week in a row, receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs beat Florida 43-20 in Jacksonville.

No. 2 Michigan was idle Saturday. The Wolverines have nine first-place votes.

Third-ranked Ohio State, which beat Wisconsin 24-10, and Florida State each received three first-place votes.

Washington remained No. 5 after the Huskies defeated Arizona State 15-7.

No. 6 Oregon is the top one-loss team, followed by Texas, Alabama, Penn State and Oklahoma, which lost for the first time all season at Kansas.

The College Football Playoff will unveil its first rankings of the season on Halloween. The top four teams in the final rankings will compete for a national championship.