Keon Coleman, Jordan Travis help No. 4 Seminoles beat Wake Forest 41-16

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keon Coleman needed only one arm to snag one of his two touchdown catches while Trey Benson took a short pass and broke loose for an 80-yard score that helped fourth-ranked Florida State overpower Wake Forest 41-16 on Saturday, keeping the unbeaten Seminoles in firm control of the Atlantic Coast Conference race.

Jordan Travis threw for 359 yards and three scores to go with a rushing TD for FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC), which ran off 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to build a 34-7 halftime lead. That included a defensive performance that held Wake Forest (4-4, 1-4) to just 75 first-half yards and 210 for the game.

Chuck Burton/AP Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Coleman, a transfer receiver from Michigan State, put on another display of his game-breaking ability with his third multi-TD game of the season. The highlight came late in the second quarter with Coleman locked up with Demon Deacons defensive back and Caelen Carson, himself an NFL prospect, in the end zone as Travis lofted a throw his way.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman jostled with Carson with his left arm, then extended his right to snag the ball and pull it in towards his right shoulder while remaining on his feet for the 14-yard score.

Carson could only turn and immediately walk away as FSU pushed its lead to 31-7 with 1:16 left before the break.

"Keon was special," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "He needs to be. He's a great player."

Coleman's first score came when he took a pass on the left side from Travis, shrugged off a tackler then sprinted loose for a 29-yard score that started FSU's second-quarter flurry. Benson — who also ran for a fourth-quarter TD with the outcome assured — followed later in the quarter, taking the screen then cutting inside Wake Forest's pursuing defense to break into the open field and outrun a trailing Chelen Garnes to the end zone.

Wake Forest had only one truly explosive play in the first half when the game was still undecided, with Justice Ellison cutting through the left side for a 51-yard run to end the opening quarter. The Demon Deacons capped that drive with Ke'Shawn Williams' 2-yard run around the left end early in the second to pull within 10-7, but FSU answered with Coleman's first TD on its way to another league win.

Chuck Burton/AP Wake Forest quarterback Santino Marucci is sacked by Florida State defensive lineman Daniel Lyons (95) and Byron Turner Jr. (54) during the second half Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

It was just one reason why Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson called Florida State "an all-star team."

"It's the most complete football team that we've played all season," Clawson said. "They made explosive plays. They were very stout on defense. They're really good in the kicking game. That's kind of where they are right now, and this is where we are right now."