Seminoles finish No. 10 in final coaches poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State finished No. 10 in the final coaches poll released Tuesday.

It is the fifth consecutive top-25 finish for the Seminoles dating to the final rankings of the 2016-17 season -- the longest such stretch in school history.

The Seminoles (18-7) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive NCAA tournament under Leonard Hamilton, losing to No. 1 seed Michigan in the East Region.

Florida State finished fifth in last year's final poll, which was released after the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first back-to-back top-10 finish in school history.

The Seminoles were ranked among the top 10 in the final Associated Press poll after the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, which are released before the tournament is played.

Hamilton, 72, just finished his 19th season at Florida State and recently received a contract extension keeping him at the school through the 2024-25 season.