Watch
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Seminoles finish No. 10 in final coaches poll

Ranking is Florida State's fifth consecutive top-25 finish under Leonard Hamilton
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Darron Cummings/AP
Florida State players huddle before a first-round game against UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Florida State Seminoles basketball team in huddle before first game of 2021 NCAA tournament
Posted at 9:43 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 21:43:34-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State finished No. 10 in the final coaches poll released Tuesday.

It is the fifth consecutive top-25 finish for the Seminoles dating to the final rankings of the 2016-17 season -- the longest such stretch in school history.

The Seminoles (18-7) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive NCAA tournament under Leonard Hamilton, losing to No. 1 seed Michigan in the East Region.

Florida State finished fifth in last year's final poll, which was released after the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first back-to-back top-10 finish in school history.

The Seminoles were ranked among the top 10 in the final Associated Press poll after the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, which are released before the tournament is played.

Hamilton, 72, just finished his 19th season at Florida State and recently received a contract extension keeping him at the school through the 2024-25 season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right