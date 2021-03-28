Menu

Michigan tops Florida State 76-58 in NCAA tournament

Wolverines score first 30 points of second half from close range to end Seminoles' season
Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan guard Mike Smith drives to the basket over Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) and forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 19:36:48-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint Sunday for a 76-58 takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State.

Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to lead coach Juwan Howard's team to victory.

Top-seeded Michigan moved to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2018.

The Wolverines will play the winner of Sunday’s later UCLA-Alabama game.

Malik Osborne led fourth-seeded Florida State with 12 points.

