Here's who signed with Florida State Seminoles during early signing period for 2024

'Noles nab highly touted kicker from American Heritage
Florida State helmets are viewed on the sideline during the second half of a game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 8:09 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 08:37:16-05

One of the nation's top kickers in the class of 2024 has signed with Florida State during the start of the early signing period, which began Wednesday.

American Heritage kicker Jake Weinberg signed his national letter of intent to play for the Seminoles, who are preparing for their Dec. 30 consolation game against Georgia in the Orange Bowl after being denied a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Here is a look at the full list of signees, which will be updated throughout the day:

