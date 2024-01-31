Rick Stockstill joins Seminoles as director of scouting for offense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rick Stockstill is coming home.

The former Middle Tennessee head coach has joined the Florida State football staff as director of scouting for offense, the school announced Monday.

Stockstill has spent the last 18 seasons at the helm of Middle Tennessee's football program. He was fired after the Blue Raiders finished 4-8 in 2023.

"I am fired up to add Rick Stockstill to our coaching staff," Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said. "He brings a tremendous amount of football knowledge and experience to this position and will serve a vital role in our preparation as a staff."

The Blue Raiders were 113-111 and played in 10 bowl games under Stockstill. He also led Middle Tennessee to its first win over a ranked opponent in school history with a 45-31 victory at No. 25 Miami in 2022.

Stockstill was a quarterback at Florida State under the late Bobby Bowden, leading the Seminoles to a 10-2 record and No. 5 final ranking in 1980. He graduated from FSU in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in physical education.

"Rick's perspective as a former player here under coach Bowden, as well as a head coach for nearly two decades, will be valuable as he helps us continue our program's climb," Norvell said.

Stockstill said he was "very appreciative and humbled" to return to FSU.

"My time at Florida State University was crucial to my development as a person and a professional, and I'm excited to be back at a place that means so much to me. I'm looking forward to contributing to the cycle of impacting others as part of an already successful staff."