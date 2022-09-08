Jordan Travis sells 'Tiger King' shirts for $24.23 after 24-23 LSU win

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — First it was "4th and 14." Now it's the "Tiger King."

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is capitalizing on his team's 24-23 victory against the LSU Tigers last Sunday in New Orleans, releasing a new shirt that shows an illustration of Travis sitting on a throne and wearing a crown in front of a Bengal tiger.

It's the newest apparel line that can be found on the West Palm Beach native's official website.

He made headlines last fall after the Seminoles beat rival Miami, unveiling his apparel line and shirts with the phrase "4th and 14." It was a nod to his game-winning performance, when Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass with less than a minute remaining to give the Seminoles a fresh set of downs at Miami's 1-yard line. The Seminoles went on to win 31-28.

Travis went 20-of-33 passing for 260 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Tigers.

Matthew Hinton/AP Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws against LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) and LSU safety Major Burns (28) during the second half Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans.

His "Tiger King" shirts are being sold for $24.23. The former Benjamin School star's management group said Travis will split the profits evenly with his starting offensive linemen from the game.