Florida State QB Jordan Travis takes dig at Miami with new '4th and 14' apparel

West Palm Beach native scored game-winning touchdown to snap 4-game losing streak to rival Hurricanes
Mark Wallheiser/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left for the win against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles defeated Miami 32-28.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 08:34:40-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has launched his own apparel line, and it takes a dig at rival Miami.

Travis, who is from West Palm Beach and attended Cardinal Newman High School, proudly announced his new line of official merchandise Tuesday night on the website JordanTravis13.com.

Among the items for sale are shirts and sweatshirts with the phrase "4th and 14." It's a reference to Travis' game-winning performance against the Hurricanes last weekend.

Travis completed a fourth-and-14 pass to Andrew Parchment with less than a minute remaining to give the Seminoles a fresh set of downs at Miami's 1-yard line and then crossed the end zone two plays later for the game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds left.

Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of a game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles blew a 20-7 halftime lead and were trailing by eight in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 31-28 victory, ending a four-game losing streak to Miami.

Travis threw for a career-high 274 yards and also ran the ball 22 times for 62 yards and two scores.

His "4th and 14" apparel is available for purchase as T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and even a baby onesie.

