Jake Weinberg, No. 1 kicker in 2024 recruiting class, commits to Florida State

Palm Beach County's place-kicker of year says playing for Seminoles has been 'dream' of his
A day after being named the No. 1 kicker in the nation, Jake Weinberg committed to Florida State. The junior American Heritage kicker has dreamed of joining the Noles for years.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 03, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The No. 1 kicker in the 2024 recruiting class has committed to Florida State.

American Heritage kicker Jake Weinberg announced his commitment Monday on social media.

Palm Beach County's place-kicker of the year booted a 57-year field goal for the Stallions earlier this season.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior called it a "dream" of his to one day play for the Seminoles.

Weinberg told ESPN 106.3 FM he didn't see any reason to wait to make his announcement, knowing the feeling was mutual.

"They want me there," he said. "It's not like I just want to go there. Like, they really want me there. So far, everything's been great. Everyone's been reaching out from the Florida State staff and the fans, so it's truly a great moment and very humbling experience for me."

Weinberg is the eighth recruit to commit to the Seminoles from the class of 2024.

No. 13 Florida State defeated Oklahoma 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl last week to win 10 games for the first time since 2016.

