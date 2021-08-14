Fans, friends, former players, coaches pay their respects to Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hundreds of people filed into the old Florida Capitol rotunda Friday to pay their respects to the late Bobby Bowden, who died Sunday at the age of 91.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis escorted Bowden's widow and family members as they made their way inside the rotunda, where the casket of the legendary Florida State football coach lay in honor.
Today Bobby Bowden lies in honor in the Florida Capitol, and we celebrate his great legacy of leadership, faith, and family. pic.twitter.com/qvpbA6Q1tP— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 13, 2021
Ann Bowden sat in a chair near the closed casket of her husband as she was greeted by fans, friends, former players and coaches.
Bowden's sons, ULM football coach Terry Bowden and former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden, stood nearby.
A hearse then carried Bowden's casket to the Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center on the Florida State campus.
Outgoing FSU President John Thrasher escorted the Bowden family past the life-sized statue of Bowden outside Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field.
The crystal football trophies from Bowden's 1993 and 1999 national championship teams were placed on either side of the casket.
No cameras were allowed inside, where more fans and former players arrived.
Among the former players in attendance were 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke, former quarterback Wally Woodham, former wide receiver and current Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and former cornerback Bobby Butler, who grew up in Delray Beach.
A makeshift memorial for Bowden could be seen at Florida State's sod cemetery.
DeSantis directed U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff outside the Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall and the Florida Capitol.
A public memorial service for Bowden will be held Saturday morning at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.