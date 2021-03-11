Menu

ACC Tournament game between Duke, Florida State canceled

Blue Devils drop out of tournament, advancing Seminoles into semifinals
Gerry Broome/AP
Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. and Florida State forward Malik Osborne chase the ball during the second half of a game, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.C.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:41:30-05

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Florida State is one step closer to defending its Atlantic Coast Conference championship in basketball without even playing a game.

The ACC announced Thursday morning that the conference tournament quarterfinal matchup between Duke and Florida State has been canceled. The game was supposed to be played later in the evening.

Duke dropped out of the ACC Tournament after a positive coronavirus test, effectively ending its shot at an NCAA tournament bid.

The Blue Devils (13-11, 9-9 ACC) likely needed to make a deep run in the ACC Tournament to avoid missing the big dance for the first time since 1995.

It was almost a year to the day that Florida State had its last ACC Tournament game abruptly scrapped just before tipoff. The Seminoles, who won the regular-season title last year, were crowned ACC champions without ever playing a game in the tournament.

Florida State Seminoles 2019-20 ACC basketball champions
Florida State players gather with the championship trophy after they were announced the winner of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after it was canceled, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C.

Duke is one of three ACC teams that didn't face FSU in the regular season. The teams were scheduled to play in January, but the game was postponed during one of FSU's two coronavirus pauses this season and was never made up.

Because of the cancellation, the Seminoles (15-5, 11-4) automatically advance to the semifinals and will play the winner of Thursday night's North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

