Menu

Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Miami

Actions

Hurricanes become first No. 13 seed to reach ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Isaiah Wong scores 20 points for second straight game as Miami upsets No. 5 seed Clemson
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gerry Broome/AP
Clemson forward Aamir Simms, left, battles for a rebound with Miami guard Kameron McGusty (23) and teammates Anthony Walker, right, and Elijah Olaniyi, second from right, during the second half of a second-round game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C.
Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty and teammates battle for basketball with Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms in 2021 ACC Tournament
Posted at 6:34 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 18:34:21-05

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game and Miami became the first No. 13 seed to ever reach the quarterfinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, upsetting No. 5 seed Clemson 67-64.

Miami advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday.

The Hurricanes lost the regular-season meeting 87-60 on Feb. 20 -- but it comes with an asterisk as Wong sprained his ankle in the first half and didn't play in the second.

The Hurricanes have earned consecutive victories in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2013, when they won the title.

Aamir Simms led Clemson with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right