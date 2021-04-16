Tennessee assistant Jennifer Sullivan tapped to lead Owls

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tennessee assistant Jennifer Sullivan has been named the next Florida Atlantic women's basketball coach.

FAU athletic director Brian White made the announcement Thursday, tapping Sullivan to replace Jim Jabir, who left for Sienna College last week.

Sullivan, a 16-year coaching veteran who most recently spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, is the sixth women's head coach in school history.

"Jennifer immediately stood out as we began our search and interview process," White said in a statement. "I'm tremendously excited to welcome her to FAU. She brings a great deal of coaching experience and is clearly prepared for the opportunity to lead this program. She's a proven winner and recruiter. I was impressed by her incredible passion for the student-athlete experience and the amount of respect her peers have for her."

Sullivan helped Tennessee compile a two-year record of 38-18, including a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2021.

Prior to Tennessee, Sullivan also coached at Ohio State, Missouri State, Louisiana, Arkansas State, McNeese State and Rhodes. She was a four-year letter winner at Memphis, where she played from 2001-05.

"I want to first thank Brian White and President (John) Kelly for their belief and trust in me to lead the FAU women's basketball program," Sullivan said. "I had a great feeling for Brian's vision for the athletic department, and I'm excited to be a part of it. The program is on the rise and I can't wait to continue to build its success."