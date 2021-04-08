Owls search for new women's basketball coach after Jim Jabir bolts for Siena

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic is searching for a new women's basketball coach after Jim Jabir left to return to his former school.

Siena College announced Wednesday that Jabir, 58, was returning to the Loudonville, New York, school, where he began his Division I head coaching career.

Jabir coached Sienna for three seasons from 1987-90.

"We thank coach Jabir for his efforts and his service while leading the FAU women's basketball program," FAU athletic director Brian White said in a statement. "We wish Jim and his family the very best in their new endeavors."

Before taking over at FAU in 2017, Jabir's previous stops were at Division III Buffalo State (1986-87), Sienna, Marquette (1990-96), Providence (1996-2002) and Dayton (2003-16).

Jabir won his 500th Division I game at FAU this past season, guiding the Owls to an 11-11 record and their first-ever Conference USA tournament victory.

White said a national search for a new coach will begin immediately.

"Feedback from our student-athletes will be very important as we look forward to finding the next leader for FAU women's basketball," White said. "I'll be meeting with our team to get their input as we begin the search. This job will generate a great deal of interest with all we have to offer here in paradise."