Temple Owl fan's feathery interest flocks to Florida Atlantic University

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you're a new fan of FAU, you are not alone. The team's social media profiles have gained 35% new followers this month, according to a study by Betway.

Rob Moore is a sports lover and Temple University graduate. Being a Temple Owl, he found his way to becoming an FAU Owl fan.

Moore said his bracket was busted the second day. Watching the team just down the road in Boca Raton rise to Final Four fame made him turn his attention to FAU.

MORE: FAU Alumni to host Final Four watch parties across US

"So the famous saying, 'birds of a feather flock together,' right? You've heard that saying?" Moore said. "I graduated from Temple University along with, I think Mike Trim graduated from Temple University, famous Owl. So the Temple Owls and the FAU Owls. So that connection there, since the Temple Owls haven't been good in years, and I mean years, might as well root for the other Owl and jumped on the FAU bandwagon and they're in the Final Four, crazy! I hope they win."

Moore is hearing from friends in other parts of the country who said they're also rooting for FAU because they love the underdog story.

"Everyone loves the underdog story. It's the underdog. I'm a big Eagles fan, as you well know," Moore said. "And the Eagles the year that they won the Super Bowl, they were the underdogs, so you love the underdogs. And I can also, if you know the famous thing, Go Birds! I can still say that for the FAU Owls!"