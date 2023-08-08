Watch Now
Owls returning to Madison Square Garden for Jimmy V Classic

FAU to face Illinois at venue where Owls punched ticket to Final Four
FAU guard Alijah Martin speaks to WPTV about his love for his fellow Owls and his hopes for the future.
FAU Owls guards Bryan Greenlee, Brandon Weatherspoon and Alijah Martin celebrate after beating Tennessee Volunteers in Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament, March 23, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic men's basketball is headed back to the Big Apple.

The Owls will face Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in December, it was announced Monday.

FAU will return to the site where it secured its first-ever Final Four bid in the NCAA tournament last season.

In addition to FAU-Illinois, defending national champion Connecticut will take on North Carolina.

Both games will be played on Dec. 5 on ESPN.

The Jimmy V Classic is named in honor of the late North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, who died of cancer, and raises money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

"Florida Atlantic basketball is thrilled to be a part of this year's Jimmy V Classic," FAU head coach Dusty May said. "We look forward to participating in this event and, most importantly, supporting the V Foundation. For our group, returning to Madison Square Garden will be very special and we're excited for the opportunity to play a great program like Illinois."

