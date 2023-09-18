Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Casey Thompson out for season after tearing ACL, meniscus

Owls QB injured in 48-14 loss at Clemson
FAU Owls QB Casey Thompson injured at Clemson Tigers, Sept. 16, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jacob Kupferman/AP
Florida Atlantic quarterback Casey Thompson is shaken up after a play during the first half against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.
FAU Owls QB Casey Thompson injured at Clemson Tigers, Sept. 16, 2023
Posted at 6:26 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 18:30:17-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic quarterback Casey Thompson suffered a season-ending injury at Clemson last weekend, ESPN is reporting, citing sources.

Thompson tore both an anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus in the 48-14 loss, sources told ESPN.

The former Nebraska quarterback transferred to FAU earlier this year to reunite with new head coach Tom Herman, who recruited him to Texas out of high school.

Thompson spent his first four seasons at Texas, redshirting his first year on campus in 2018. He spent the 2022 season at Nebraska, going 4-6 as a starter.

Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Casey Thompson throws vs. Purdue Boilermakers, Oct. 15, 2022
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws during the second half against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.

Because he's in his sixth season of eligibility, Thompson would have to seek a waiver from the NCAA to receive a medical redshirt and play in 2024.

Thompson has thrown for 509 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

FAU is expected to start Central Michigan transfer Daniel Richardson at Illinois this Saturday.

Richardson completed 18 of 32 passes for 120 yards and an interception against Clemson in place of Thompson.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7