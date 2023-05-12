Watch Now
Former Nebraska, Texas quarterback Casey Thompson to play for Owls in 2023

Thompson to reunite with former Texas coach Tom Herman
Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Casey Thompson throws vs. Purdue Boilermakers, Oct. 15, 2022
Michael Conroy/AP
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws during the second half against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Posted at 9:26 AM, May 12, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Former Nebraska and Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has found a new home.

Florida Atlantic announced Thursday that Thompson has committed to the Owls.

The move reunites Thompson with new head coach Tom Herman, who recruited him to Texas out of high school.

Thompson was 4-6 as the starting quarterback at Nebraska in 2022. He spent his first four seasons at Texas, redshirting his first year on campus in 2018.

Texas Longhorns QB Casey Thompson throws during 2020 Alamo Bowl
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson throws during the second half of the Alamo Bowl against Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio.

The 24-year-old has started 20 games and is responsible for 61 touchdowns between the two schools.

While at Texas, Thompson led all Big 12 Conference quarterbacks with 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021.

Herman was head coach at Texas from 2017-20.

The 2023 season will be Thompson's sixth and final season of eligibility.

