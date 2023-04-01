Watch Now
Owls' only other NCAA tournament team reunites in Houston for Final Four

Current team's tournament run brings former players together after more than 20 years
Enthusiasm for FAU is noticeable throughout Houston as the Owls prepare to play in the Final Four. Even WPTV's Hollani Davis couldn't resist taking part in the fun.
Jeff Hamilton and members of 2001-02 FAU basketball team reunite in Houston for Final Four, March 31, 2023
HOUSTON — Saturday night's Final Four matchup that will put Florida Atlantic University in the national spotlight again has been gratifying for those with ties to the school in so many ways.

Several of the players from FAU's 2001-02 men's basketball team – the first team to make it to the NCAA tournament in school history – reunited this week in Houston.

They credit the 2022-23 team that will take the court Saturday night at NRG Stadium for bringing them together.

"We literally hadn't seen each other in 20 years," Jeff Hamilton, who was a guard on the Owls' only other NCAA tournament team, said. "So, the fact that they put this run together and it's brought us together has been phenomenal."

The former players said the current team embodies many of the characteristics they shared – drive, natural skill and chemistry. The old guard is betting this young team will bring home a national title this year, something they'd hoped to do two decades ago.

