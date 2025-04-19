Late grand slam pushes FAU Owls over Wichita State Shockers

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic University Owls entered this series with a .500 record in conference play.

The Owls were hoping they could start picking up speed as they welcomed Wichita State for a three-game spread.

WATCH: Grand slam pushes FAU Owls over Wichita State Shockers

Grand slam pushed FAU Owls over Wichita State Shockers

FAU had the bats going in game one and jumped up in the series with a 1-0 start.

Here in game two, they were hoping for the same.

In the third inning, Marshall Lipsey jumped on the pitch and would get the Owls their first score of the day.

It would also be his tenth home run of the season.

But when the Owls were down in the seventh inning, the Jensen beach graduate, Patrick Ward, would be the hero.

Ward’s grand slam would be the final score of the night, as the Owls rolled on to win 8-4, going up 2-0 in the series.

FAU and Wichita State will take the field on Saturday as first pitch will start at 1 p.m.