Johnell Davis scores 29 points in FAU's 80-76 win over North Texas

Owls' regular-season finale is Saturday at home
Posted at 12:37 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 00:37:59-05

DENTON, Texas — Johnell Davis scored 29 points in Florida Atlantic's 80-76 victory over North Texas on Wednesday night.

Davis had five rebounds for the Owls (23-7, 13-4 American Athletic Conference). Nicholas Boyd shot 2 of 4 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Vladislav Goldin had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (16-13, 9-8) with 32 points. North Texas also got 14 points from John Buggs III.

North Texas led 42-40 at the half.

FAU used a 10-0 run to come back from a seven-point deficit in the second half. Boyd scored 13 second-half points.

In the game, the Owls shot 52.2% from the field compared with the Mean Green at 45.6%.

FAU next hosts Memphis at noon Saturday in Boca Raton in the Owls' regular-season finale.

On Feb. 25, FAU lost to Memphis 78-74 in a rematch of last year's NCAA tournament game.

The AAC Conference tournament begins Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.

