FAU loses to Memphis 78-74 in rematch of NCAA Tournament game last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — David Jones scored 25 points in Memphis' 78-74 win against Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Last year in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, FAU beat Memphis 66-65 in Columbus, Ohio.

Vladislav Goldin led the Owls (21-7, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Johnell Davis added 20 points and seven rebounds for Florida Atlantic. In addition, Alijah Martin finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Jones added 11 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (20-8, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Nae'Qwan Tomlin added 21 points while shooting 9 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Jahvon Quinerly shot 6 for 17 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.

The two schools were evenly matched in field goal shooting with FAU at 43.8% and Memphis at 43.7%.

Last year on March 18, redshirt sophomore guard Nick Boyd drove in for the game-winning basket with 2.5 seconds left to begin the March Madness run to the Final Four. On Sunday, he scored 2 points on one field goal.

