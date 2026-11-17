BOCA RATON, Fla. — After back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, FAU wide receiver Easton Messer is on several NFL Draft boards and looks to be the Owls' first draft pick in six years.

I sat down with the FAU Owls standout for a one-on-one conversation about his journey — one that spanned multiple countries before leading him to South Florida.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

FAU's Easton Messer aims to become Owls' first NFL Draft pick since 2020

Messer moved around a lot over the years.

"My first place was Costa Rica, then I moved back to Louisville, then Panama, and lastly Malaysia," Messer said.

Growing up, he played both soccer and American football — a combination he credits with shaping his footwork and technique.

"I really haven't thought about the fact that soccer helped out my feet and helped me play receiver, but soccer is big pretty much everywhere but the U.S. Just being over in those places and trying to get integrated into the culture," Messer said.

Football, though, was always his sport.

"Growing up, that was my sport. I played football, basketball and a little bit of baseball, but football was my favorite one. I went to high school at Christian Academy in Louisville," Messer said.

In high school, Messer was a standout receiver but felt he was under-recruited.

"It was pretty short; it wasn't a ton of recruiting with me being undersized and not passing the eye test. I had a couple offers, and I wasn't sure if they were commitable, and I ended up having to walk on at Western Kentucky," Messer said.

After standing out over three years at Western Kentucky, Messer entered the transfer portal and ultimately arrived at FAU.

"My transfer portal recruitment wasn't really popping either; not a lot of people reached out," Messer said.

Since 2020, no Owls player has heard their name called in the NFL Draft. Messer could change that in a few months.

"Personally, for me, going from a walk-on and not really getting recruited to possibly getting my name called on draft night, it doesn't even feel real at this point, but we got some other guys too," Messer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.