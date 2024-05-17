Florida Atlantic University softball team ready to take on South Alabama at Gainesville Regional

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic University softball is headed to its first regional in eight years.

The Owls will play in Gainesville against South Alabama on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The team notched 41 wins this season and took home the regular season conference title.



This will be their first regional berth since 2016.

WPTV FAU softball head coach Jordan Clark speaks with WPTV reporter John Barron about the keys to the success of her team this season.

"I knew that this team had unlimited potential, and to do it in the second year is bittersweet," head coach Jordan Clark said. "It's a testament to our staff, to our support staff, just really believing in the vision that I had when I took the job."

But the job isn't done yet.

"Our problem at the end of the season is that we were looking too far ahead, so this time we are just looking at that one game," Presley Leebrick, a graduate senior right fielder, said. "Not trying to make it any bigger than it is. It's just the same game that we have been playing all year."

WPTV Presley Leebrick discusses the mentality of the team heading into regional play.

This is the softball team's 12th regional appearance.

"I think it's great. The effort that we've had since the fall, all throughout the entire year," Kiley Channel, a freshman infielder, said. "It's just rewarding knowing that all of us have put so much work in to get to where we are today."

The players said they are satisfied with a regional berth and are hoping to make for a super regional appearance.

"Taking it one game at a time. I think throughout the year our defense and offense have been solid," Kamryn Jackson, a graduate student outfielder, said. "If we just play our game, I think we will be in good shape."

The winner of the FAU-South Alabama game will play the winner of the University of Florida-Florida Gulf Coast match up in the double-elimination tournament.