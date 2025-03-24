Florida Atlantic University Ice Hockey Club wins its first national championship

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For the past two years, Florida Atlantic University's story in March has been its "Cinderella" runs during the NCAA basketball tournament.

Well, another sport that is making waves this month in the March national tournament is the FAU men's hockey team, which just won the national championship over the weekend.

WATCH: FAU Ice Hockey Club wins its first national championship

When you mention sports in Florida, you typically think of football or golf.

With the recent success of the Florida Panthers, hockey is also growing in popularity.

Now, the Panthers aren't the only ones who can call themselves champs because their hockey team at FAU just achieved greatness.

There's a good chance you didn't know FAU even had a hockey team. They do, but it's not a Division One team but a club sport.

"It started years ago before I was around, but as of lately, it's really picked up, and hockey in South Florida is growing," Chris Long, FAU head coach, said.

The Owls practice and play at the Florida Panther IceDen in Coral Springs.

Long and his staff volunteer with the team in their free time and told WPTV they have a genuine love for not only the sport of hockey but the student athletes as well.

Long and his players admit that the Florida Panthers' support means a lot to all the players.

"It's been awesome seeing their success, and it really has helped us here at FAU," said Long.

The pointers from the defending Stanley Cup Champions are paying off.

"We kind of established an identity of becoming close and becoming each other's brothers and families before we go into games," said right wing Hunter Litman.

The team has been around for 23 years, and as expected, there have been ups and downs, but this weekend, they experienced the highest of highs.

"We won a national championship," said Litman.

"It was two years it took to get it," said Rocco Bruno, the FAU goalie.

That's right. On Sunday, the Owls secured the big prize. The guys said the feeling is still sinking in.

"To me, it's exciting. It's a feeling I've never felt before, even though I've been playing my whole life," said Litman.

"I went through every single possible emotion you can in 30 seconds," said Bruno. "I don't think it's really set in that much yet. Just because I think we need to party a little bit more."

Fellas keep skating to greatness.