Florida Atlantic University football team holds tryouts; players 'beyond grateful' for opportunity

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Did you have dreams of playing college sports, but gave up because you didn't receive a scholarship?

According to the NCAA, only 2% of high school athletes are awarded some form of athletic scholarship to compete in college.

The accomplishments of star athletes are celebrated, but WPTV found three underdogs who have worked hard to keep their dreams alive on the football field.

Growing up, athletes strive to be a star with multiple Division I offers from the top programs. However, few players out of thousands can call that a reality.

But with strong dedication and a selfless attitude, 30 student-athletes hit the gridiron on Wednesday in an attempt to land a spot as a walk-on on the Florida Atlantic University football roster.

Jeff Love, FAU football's director of player personnel, described the make-up of a walk-on.

"It means a guy on campus that could potentially be on campus [who] you may not know about," Love said. "[Someone who] just has a love for the school and the program that you may not know about."

Love and several other coaches gathered Wednesday afternoon to host the football hopefuls during the walk-on practice.

However, at the end of the day, only three players heard their names called, allowing them to continue their journey of making it on the fall football roster.

Devarious Mitchell, Tremonte Underwood and Christian Paraison spoke with WPTV about being selected by the coaches to continue their dream.

"It means everything," Mitchell, a sophomore running back/wide receiver, said. "Putting in the work, knowing the tryouts was coming up. I knew two months in advance, just putting in the work each and every day, coming out here and showing the coaches what I can do. I'm glad it paid off."

"It's just an opportunity right now," Underwood, a freshman running back, said. "It's nothing guaranteed. I'm still beyond grateful to be able to come out here and show the coaches what I can do."

"We've been out here putting in work the last couple of months," Paraison, a junior, said. "It means the most to be getting called up, one of three names that made the spring roster."

Typically, a college football team can carry about 100 players but only are allowed to distribute up to 85 scholarships, making the need for talented, selfless and hardworking walk-ons even more essential.

"I think we all deserve the same respect," Paraison said. "The coaches believe in us, that we can help bring something to the team."

While most people aren't familiar with many walk-ons, several have gone on to make a name for themselves, including Antonio Brown, JJ Watt, Clay Matthews and Jason Kelce, who recently retired after a 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mitchell, Underwood and Paraison will now participate in spring ball before learning if they make the fall roster, they said just getting this opportunity is a dream come true.