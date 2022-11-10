FAU, South Florida to meet annually under new AAC scheduling format

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic and South Florida will play each other annually under the new American Athletic Conference format announced Wednesday.
The Owls will face USF in Tampa next year and 2025 and host the Bulls in 2024 and 2026 as part of the four-year football scheduling model unanimously approved by the AAC athletic directors this week.
Next season will be the AAC's first with 14 football-playing schools. Each team will play eight conference games per season.
FAU's inaugural AAC schedule will bring East Carolina, Tulane, Tulsa and UTSA to Boca Raton. In addition to USF, the Owls will face Charlotte, Rice and UAB on the road.
USF is FAU's permanent scheduling partner. North Texas-SMU, UAB-Memphis, Rice-UTSA, Charlotte-East Carolina and Navy-Temple are the others.
Current FAU head coach Willie Taggart coached at USF for four seasons, leading the Bulls from a 2-10 record in 2013 to a 9-2 record and bowl berth in 2016. The Owls beat the Taggart-led Bulls 28-10 in the last meeting between the teams in 2013.
There will be no divisions during the next four seasons. Instead, the top two teams in the final regular-season standings will qualify for the conference championship game.
The complete 2023 schedule will be announced at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
FAU's AAC Opponents (2023-26)
2023
Home: Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane, East Carolina
Away: Rice, UAB, South Florida, Charlotte
2024
Home: North Texas, Rice, South Florida, Charlotte
Away: Tulsa, SMU, East Carolina, Navy
2025
Home: SMU, UAB, East Carolina, Temple
Away: North Texas, Tulane, Memphis, South Florida
2026
Home: Tulsa, Memphis, South Florida, Navy
Away: UTSA, UAB, Charlotte, Temple