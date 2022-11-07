Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

South Florida football coach Jeff Scott fired after 4-26 record at school

Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop also fired; special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato to serve as interim coach for Bulls
South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott, Oct. 29, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Wyke/AP
South Florida head coach Jeff Scott checks the scoreboard during a timeout in the first half against Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston.
South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott, Oct. 29, 2022
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 08:22:30-05

TAMPA, Fla. — South Florida coach Jeff Scott was fired Sunday, one day after his team gave up 621 yards of offense in a 54-28 loss to Temple that dropped him to 4-26 at the school.

Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

"When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program," USF athletic director Michael Kelly said in a statement. "While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our indoor performance facility and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards."

South Florida is 1-8 this season and 0-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott throws cap while disputing call at Florida Gators, Sept. 17, 2022
South Florida head coach Jeff Scott throws his cap to the turf while disputing a call by officials during the first half against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

"I would like to thank our players, coaches and staff members for all their hard work during my time as the head coach at USF," Scott said. "I will miss this team and will do anything in my power to help them in the future. I am disappointed that our hard work didn't translate to more success on the field, but I am confident that we have set a new foundation."

Scott joined USF after serving five years as the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson, which went 70-5 over the stretch.

Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop was also fired. Co-defensive coordinator Ernie Sims will take over for Shoop.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!