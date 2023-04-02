Watch Now
FAU, Miami fans cheer on favorite Final Four teams at Miller's Ale House

Fans of both teams disappointed but hopeful for future success
Fans of the FAU Owls and Miami Hurricanes cheered on their Final Four teams together at Miller's Ale House in Boca Raton.
Posted at 2:17 AM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 02:18:00-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Disappointment filled Miller's Ale House in Boca Raton as both the Florida Atlantic University and University of Miami men's basketball teams lost in the Final Four.

"You have to be very proud of what they accomplished during the year," FAU fan Randy Mintz said. "They bought into the program. They bought into the coach. It's one big happy family, and (the) most important thing you can't put a value on, they made the fans proud."

The restaurant promotes itself as the official watch party spot for both Owls and Hurricanes. During the game, it was standing room only as Owls flooded the restaurant hoping for a win.

"It's really good to see the community come together and show all their love and support for the Owls," FAU alumnus Kayleigh Trudelle said. "The energy is really unmatched."

The restaurant had FAU and UM banners and streamers throughout the restaurant, as well as FAU cheerleaders motivating the crowd.

FAU cheerleaders fill Miller's Ale House in Boca Raton during a game watch party for the Final Four.

"Go FAU! Go FAU! Hoot, hoot! All Owls! Next year we got them, baby," Spencer Wilson said. "March Madness, all the way past Final Four, we're taking the championship next year, baby."

As the wave of Owls cleared out, the next game up was the Miami Hurricanes.

"I'm ready for national championship fever," Miami alumnus Nick Morrone said. "We want to represent Florida."

University of Miami alumnus Nick Morrone flashes a "U" sign during a Final Four game watch party at Miller's Ale House in Boca Raton.

In the end, the 'Canes suffered the same fate as the Owls, spoiling an all-South Florida national championship game.

"Well, I just felt really sad," FAU fan Laurie Schloff said. "However, I feel very proud of all the kids. I think they did a great job and I think they're being propelled to real fame."

Although neither team will play for a national title Monday night, fans are hoping next season will be even better and that their teams can go all the way in 2024.

