FAU beach volleyball team seeks another conference title under reigns of coach Steve Grotowski

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic University Owls beach volleyball team is looking for a chance to claim a third conference title in four years.

WPTV learned there could be more excitement for the team in the form of a few All-Americans.

Over the last few years, the team has thrived on the sand.

A lot of the success has been under the reigns of coach Steve Grotowski for the last nine years.

WPTV Steve Grotowski discusses the success of the FAU women's beach volleyball team.

"I think we've set the standard here, and that's what are working towards keeping that standard at that high level," Grotowski said.

Now, the Owls have a chance to do something unique — claim three conference titles from three different conferences in four years.

"Yeah, I just think that would just be a testament to all the hard work the girls are putting in and the staff," Grotowski said. "It feels like we've really been moving in the right direction the last four seasons or so."

WPTV Marketa Svozilova of the Czech Republic is a junior on the team seeking to become an All-American.

In that time, a few All-Americans have helped lead the way.

"Hopefully, we've got a couple more that are on their way up," Grotowski said.

Two of those All-American hopefuls are Marketa Svozilova and Courtney Moon.

WPTV Courtney Moon discusses the strong team culture, which has helped lead to the program's success.

"Also got to be on the team with Mack (Mackenzie Morris) and Erica [Brok], so they really inspired me so yeah," Svozilova said. "I wish to be on the All-America team one day, but I still have like a year and a half."

Although they still have a good portion of the season left, the FAU duo could add their name to that list.

"It’s difficult sometimes to find your spot. I feel like here is definitely a place where, just with the team culture and coaching. The team culture is really great," Moon said. "It helps you to be your best. To have something like all American would be just an amazing way to end my career here."