FAU basketball fans pack Mizner Park Amphitheater for celebration

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Fans of the Florida Atlantic University Men's basketball team packed the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Wednesday to cheer on the players after their incredible season.

"This is insane. Look how many people are out here," Julian Somberg, a student at FAU, said. "The entire community came to support."

Boca Raton staff said they prepared to welcome 6,000 Owls fans for the celebration, like alumni Bridget Lane.

"I canceled work today so I could be here," Lane said. "I got a babysitter for my kids today so I could be here."

WPTV Bridget Lane was among those who attended Wednesday's celebration.

She said she drove 18 hours to Houston to watch FAU play in the Final Four.

"Even though we lost, the energy was still there because we made history for the first time for FAU," Lane said. "Go FAU! We love you guys. We're excited to see what the future holds for you."

Fans who attended Wednesday's event got to enjoy food from local trucks, and they had the opportunity to show off their own basketball skills with inflatable games.

"What college team do you want to play for when you go to college?" asked WPTV Reporter Joel Lopez to Croix Kendall, 10.

"FAU because they have good sportsmanship, and they're very solid," Croix said. "I wanted them to win, but the buzzer-beater got me shook."

WPTV Croix Kendall says the success of FAU's team has made him want to play basketball there when he grows up.

His mother, Kim Kendall, said they're new FAU fans but followed the team along during their entire season.

"He wanted to go to other big schools, but ever since FAU has been winning, he said, 'I want to go to FAU,'" said Kim Kendall.

She said basketball has kept her son on the right path and the event was a way for him to meet his hometown heroes.

"I'm looking forward to next year," Kim Kendall said. "I'm a fan forever."