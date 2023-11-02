Dusty May reflects on death of Bob Knight: 'Truly a legend'

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic basketball coach Dusty May was among those to pay tribute to the late Bob Knight, who died Wednesday at the age of 83.

May eulogized Knight in a social media post Wednesday night, calling him "truly a legend in every sense of the word."

The 46-year-old Indiana University graduate who now helms the No. 10 Owls never played college basketball, but he was a student manager for the Hoosiers under Knight, who won three national championships there, including the sport's last undefeated season in 1976.

Basketball Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83 Michael Marot

"The impact that he had on me and so many others simply can't be measured," May wrote. "Today we lost one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports."

Bob Knight was truly a legend in every sense of the word. The impact that he had on me and so many others simply can’t be measured. Today we lost one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports. My thoughts are with his family at this time. RIP Coach. — Dusty May (@CoachDustyMay) November 2, 2023

Upon graduating in 2000 – the same year Knight was dismissed by Indiana after winning a school-record 662 games and 11 Big Ten Conference titles in 29 seasons – May became an administrative assistant and video coordinator for the men's basketball team at the University of Southern California.

May returned to Indiana in the same capacity for the next three seasons, parlaying that into his first assistant coaching job at Eastern Michigan in 2005.

The fiery Knight and May have something else in common. Knight led the Hoosiers to five Final Fours. May led FAU to its first-ever Final Four appearance last season.