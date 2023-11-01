Bob Knight, who led Indiana to last undefeated season in college basketball, dies at 83

Bob Knight, the legendary college basketball coach who led Indiana to three national championships, including an undefeated season unmatched since, died Wednesday, his family said in a statement. He was 83.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family," the Knight family said in a statement. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

Knight became the youngest coach at a Division I school in 1965 when he took over at Army at 24. But he made his mark at Indiana, where he coached the Hoosiers for 29 years, winning a school-record 661 games and reaching the NCAA tournament 24 times.

Chuck Robinson/AP Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight gestures during a news conference, Wednesday, June 16, 1999, in Bloomington, Ind.

Knight's first national title came in 1976 when Indiana went a perfect 32-0. No team has gone undefeated since.

He also led the Hoosiers to two other national titles in 1981 and 1987.

But his fiery antics and courtside outbursts led to his ouster in 2000 after he violated Indiana's "zero tolerance" behavior policy by grabbing the arm of a student whom Knight said greeted him by his last name. It was the final transgression after a series of infamous incidents, including throwing a chair during a Purdue game in 1985 and accusations of numerous physical confrontations.

AP Photo Indiana coach Bob Knight winds up and pitches a chair across the floor during Indiana's 72-63 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. Knight wound up receiving three technical fouls and was ejected from the game.

The most notable allegation involved Knight allegedly choking player Neil Reed during a 1997 practice.

Knight later became the coach at Texas Tech in 2001.

In Knight's six full years at Texas Tech, he led the Red Raiders to five seasons of 20 or more wins. He resigned during the 2008-09 season and eventually became a college basketball analyst for ESPN.