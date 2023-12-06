Domask scores 33, Shannon 31 as No. 20 Illinois beats No. 11 FAU 98-89 in Jimmy V

NEW YORK — Marcus Domask scored 33 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. had 31, both career highs, as No. 20 Illinois shot 63% and surged ahead in the second half for a 98-89 victory over No. 11 Florida Atlantic in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night.

Playing in this event for the second consecutive year, the Fighting Illini (7-1) won their fifth straight game thanks to Domask and Shannon, who combined for 47 points after halftime and were a combined 25 of 35 from the field.

Domask shot 15 of 21 and surpassed his previous career high of 32 points set Jan. 29 for Southern Illinois at Illinois State. Shannon went 10 for 14 and also hit nine of 11 free throws.

Vladislav Goldin scored a career-best 23 points before fouling out in the final minute for Florida Atlantic (7-2), which made it first appearance at Madison Square Garden since beating Tennessee and Kansas State in the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament in March to reach its first Final Four.

Johnell Davis added 19 points as the Owls shot 48%.

Coleman Hawkins returned to the starting lineup for the Illini after missing three games with a knee injury. The senior forward had six points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.

FAU will host Florida International on Dec. 13.