Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Comedian Carrot Top cheering for his Owls in Final Four

He graduated from FAU School of Business in 1989
Carrot Top is cheering for the Florida Atlantic men's basketball team. Scott Thompson is a 1989 graduate of the College of Business and majored in marketing.
Posted at 11:57 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 23:57:43-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Carrot Top is cheering for the Florida Atlantic men's basketball team.

Scott Thompson is a 1989 graduate of the College of Business and majored in marketing.

"I'm actually a big sports fan," he said.

Carrot Top added the team is an inspiration to everyone, especially young kids.

"All of these young kids, even younger kids that might want to aspire to play basketball, or baseball or football or any sport or anything they dream of getting involved in, they can see happen right in front of their very eyes," he said.
 
"You have no idea what an inspiration not only for the city of Boca Raton and the college of FAU, but the country. Because the country watches this tournament, the world is watching this tournament."

Carrot Top says it's a great team with a great coach.

"He's the motivator, he's the one who keeps all of the kids together, keeps them focused, keeps them believing in what they do believe," he said.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7