FAU softball team seeking 1st regional appearance since 2016

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic University Owls softball team holds the top spot in the conference and is looking to close out the regular season with the No.1 seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

WPTV was at Wednesday morning's practice to see what makes this year's team so special.

A successful regular season is nearing the end and the FAU softball team is looking to capitalize.

"It's really cool. It's really different," graduate student Presley Leebrick said. "It's awesome to see the way our team works together. I think that's why it's going so well."

WPTV Presley Leebrick discusses some of the keys to this year's successful season.

For head coach Jordan Clark, she's got a real shot at accomplishing something great in year two at the helm.

"Seventy-one wins in two seasons so far, and the No. 1 spot in the American Athletic Conference right now. Did you ever see that happening this season?" WPTV reporter John Barron asked.

"I know what we are capable of, and we know what we are capable of, and there was a lot of doubt from the outside world," Clark said. "I think that's what has made 71 so special, just to prove people wrong and I think that's what life is all about. Take an opportunity and run with it, prove people wrong and change their opinions."

WPTV Head coach Jordan Clark explains some of the strengths of her team as the season nears tournament time.

These Owls are excited for the road ahead because a conference title could be in the works.

"I do think it speaks a very high volume, especially with us being first in the conference," sophomore Jesiana Mora said. "We haven't allowed that to really dictate how we play, because once again no one expects that from us. It allows us to ride a high of how good we are doing, but we've allowed it to continue, not letting it get in the way at all."

WPTV Jesiana Mora is an infielder for the Owl softball team.

Hopefully when it's all said and done these Owls will make their first regional appearance since 2016.

"If you look at our stats, you look at our record, you look at everything we've done, it's just a really special group," Clark said. "It reminds me of that 2016 group that was so successful here."