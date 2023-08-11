Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

College Football Playoff to debut weekly rankings on Halloween in final season of 4-team format

12-team playoff to begin with 2024 season
College Football Playoff logo on field at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 1, 2021
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Roger Steinman/AP
The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before a Jan. 1, 2021, semifinal game at the Rose Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
College Football Playoff logo on field at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 1, 2021
Posted at 9:38 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 21:38:17-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The College Football Playoff will release its first of six weekly rankings in the final season of the four-team format on Halloween night.

ESPN will televise the rankings each subsequent Tuesday night, culminating with the final rankings on the Sunday after the conference championship games.

The College Football Playoff revealed its weekly rankings schedule Thursday.

College Football Playoff Rankings Release Schedule

Date

Time

Tuesday, Oct. 31

7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Noon

This will be the final season of the four-team playoff. Beginning with the 2024 season, the playoff field will expand to 12 teams.

Hard Rock Stadium will still host the national championship game in 2026. The game will now be played Jan. 19.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7