College Football Playoff to debut weekly rankings on Halloween in final season of 4-team format

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The College Football Playoff will release its first of six weekly rankings in the final season of the four-team format on Halloween night.

ESPN will televise the rankings each subsequent Tuesday night, culminating with the final rankings on the Sunday after the conference championship games.

The College Football Playoff revealed its weekly rankings schedule Thursday.

College Football Playoff Rankings Release Schedule

Date Time Tuesday, Oct. 31 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 Noon

This will be the final season of the four-team playoff. Beginning with the 2024 season, the playoff field will expand to 12 teams.

Hard Rock Stadium will still host the national championship game in 2026. The game will now be played Jan. 19.