College Football Playoff revises 12-team format to include 5 highest-ranked conference champions

IRVING, Texas — The College Football Playoff Board of Managers on Tuesday unanimously revised the qualifying criteria for the new 12-team format.

Under the revised criteria, the five highest-ranked conference champions will receive automatic bids, followed by the next seven highest-ranked teams as determined by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

The original plan called for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams.

"This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022," Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum, who serves as chairman of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, said in a statement. "I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason."

As originally conceived, the 12-team playoff would have provided automatic bids for the Power 5 conference champions, as well as the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion. But with the latest round of conference expansion leaving all but two teams remaining in the Pacific 12 Conference, playoff leaders were hesitant to move forward under that model.

Under the so-called 5-7 model, the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the top four seeds and a first-round bye, while the remaining teams will be seeded No. 5 through No. 12, with the higher seed serving as the host location.

The 12-team playoff begins this season. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will host the national championship game in 2026.