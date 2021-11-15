Butch Davis says FIU 'sabotaging' program, won't renew his contract

MIAMI — Butch Davis won't be back at Florida International in 2022.

The FIU head coach told the Action Network on Monday that he won't be returning to FIU after his contract expires next month.

Davis, who has coached the Panthers since 2017, is 24-30 at FIU, including a 1-9 mark with two games remaining this season.

The former Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina coach was hired in November 2016 and immediately led the Panthers to three consecutive winning seasons -- highlighted by a 30-24 victory over the Hurricanes in 2019 -- and a 1-2 record in bowl games.

But the Panthers were winless during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and have won just once in their last 15 games.

Davis told the Action Network that this season "has been a nightmare."

He said FIU posted a job opening for head football coach after five games.

Brad Tollefson/AP Florida International head coach Butch Davis talks to safety Richard Dames during the first half of a game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas.

"The administration has been sabotaging the program," Davis said. "Their decision to post the job has resulted in a major negative impact on the football program and our ability to recruit and retain players."

A search of FIU's website shows a job posting labeled "head coach athletics pool," which lists the jobs of each sport's head coach -- even those that are currently filled. The job summary describes FIU as "looking for potential candidates for future Athletic Department vacancies."

Longtime FIU athletic director Pete Garcia, who hired Davis, abruptly resigned last week, leading to speculation that Davis could be the next to go.

An email inquiry sent to FIU seeking comment hasn't been returned.

Davis, who also coached the NFL's Cleveland Browns from 2001-04, has a 103-73 record as a college coach.