Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon fired after report of suspicious bets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated "the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees."

The firing announced Thursday came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio's top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. Pennsylvania also has asked its sportsbooks to stop accepting bets on Alabama baseball.

Alabama said in a statement that athletic director Greg Byrne has initiated the process of firing Bohannon "for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of university employees." Pitching coach Jason Jackson will serve as interim head coach.

The university said there would be no further comment "pending an ongoing review." Alabama had said Tuesday that it was looking into the report.

NCAA rules bar athletes and athletic employees from betting on games "and from providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition."

The NCAA said it was aware of the situation and gathering additional information but said it couldn’t comment "on current, pending or potential investigations." Alabama has said it became aware of the situation Monday evening.

Bohannon went 166-124 in five-plus seasons, including a 30-15 record this season. In 2021, he led Alabama to its first NCAA regional since 2014.