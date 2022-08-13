5 college football coaches to watch in 2022

These college football coaches are likely to make headlines this season, for better or worse.

Mario Cristobal, Miami

Marta Lavandier/AP Miami head coach Mario Cristobal supervises the warm-up period at the team's football facility, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami wasn't exactly discreet in its quest to land Mario Cristobal, but in the end, new athletic director Dan Radakovich got his guy. The former offensive lineman won two national championships with the Hurricanes and returns to his alma mater looking to add another one to the trophy case. But it's been a long time for Miami. Cristobal has proven he can win, previously guiding Florida International and Oregon to conference crowns, but now he's being asked to restore this once-proud national powerhouse program to its glory days.

Scott Frost, Nebraska

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches from the field during the second half of the team's annual red-white spring game Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The white team defeated the red team 43-39.

It's now or never for Nebraska alumnus Scott Frost. Unlike Cristobal, Frost is on borrowed time with the Cornhuskers. The former Nebraska quarterback hasn't won more than five games at his alma mater and is 15-29 in four seasons. Athletic director Trev Alberts seems lukewarm on Frost, affirming that the 47-year-old would be back in 2022 but reducing his salary by $1 million and lowering the buyout. Frost is on notice – show some improvement or find a new job.

Brian Kelly, Louisiana State

John Bazemore/AP LSU head coach Brian Kelly speaks during a news conference at the Southeastern Conference media days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta.

After 12 years at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly decided to take the money and run. Louisiana State lured him to the bayou with a 10-year, $95 million contract. The last three LSU coaches (Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Oregeron) led the Tigers to a national title. Now it's his turn to try.

Billy Napier, Florida

John Bazemore/AP Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during a news conference at the Southeastern Conference media days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta.

Billy Napier was a winner at Louisiana, going 40-12 with a pair of Sun Belt Conference championships in four seasons. But can he replicate that success at Florida? He certainly has the pedigree, serving under Saban at Alabama and Dabo Swinney at Clemson. Napier's success will likely begin on the recruiting trail, where he'll need to make up lost footing from the rather large hole that predecessor Dan Mullen left him to fill5 college.

Lincoln Riley, Southern California

Mark J. Terrill/AP Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during practice Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The Trojans have been down and out in South Central for some time now, but the splash hire of Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma seems to have reinvigorated alumni and fans alike. Riley was 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma, winning four Big 12 Conference titles and punching a ticket to three consecutive College Football Playoff berths in each of his first three years there. There will be a short window for him to make an early impression at USC. Winning will no doubt be tougher for the Trojans come 2024, when they depart the Pacific 12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference.