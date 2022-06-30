Watch Now
UCLA, USC confirm both will join Big Ten Conference in 2024

LA-based rivals have been longtime members of Pac-12
UCLA Bruins QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs for TD as Southern California Trojans linebacker Ralen Goforth defends,
Mark J. Terrill/AP
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs the ball in for a touchdown as Southern California linebacker Ralen Goforth defends during the first half their rivalry game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 21:39:25-04

The Big Ten Conference will become a coast-to-coast league in the latest shakeup to college athletics.

UCLA and the University of Southern California confirmed Thursday that they'll join the Big Ten, which will grow the league to 16 members, in 2024.

Their additions, coupled with the additions of Rutgers and Maryland over the last decade, will give the league a nationwide footprint.

It's the latest round of expansion after the Southeastern Conference announced last year that it will add Oklahoma and Texas.

UCLA athletics and the USC Trojans confirmed the news Thursday in multiple tweets. The conference has primarily been allies in preserving the status quo of college football.

The two Los Angeles-based teams have been conference foes since 1922. They were part of the Pacific Coast Conference, then later the conference now known as the Pac-12.

