Lynn University looks for redemption in road to NCAA women's tournament

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Last year, the Lynn University Knights reached the NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament.

But just reaching the tournament isn't the goal.

"The word this team chose was hungry," Julia Tucker, who has been Lynn University's women's basketball coach for seven years. "I think they're really, really hungry to get back there, but not only get there, win our first round, which Lynn women's basketball has never done."

John Barron/WPTV Lynn University women's basketball coach Julia Tucker.



Last year, Lynn was 23-8 in the regular season and lost to Lee University of Cleveland 63-52 win in the opening round.

With a new team, the Knights are looking to make a statement this season.

"We just have to play together," junior Guard Makayla Hemmingway said. "No one can beat us but ourselves if we stick together. I think that what we have more this year is that we are still together. Being together is just going to help us in the long run."

They're hoping they can capture that national title when the dust settles.