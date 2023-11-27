Hurricanes up to No. 8, Owls climb to No. 13 in AP basketball poll

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Miami moved up two more spots and Florida Atlantic made the largest climb of any team in the latest Associated Press top 25 basketball poll released Monday.
The Hurricanes (5-0) moved up to No. 8 without playing a game after taking the week of Thanksgiving off. They'll be back in action Tuesday night at No. 12 Kentucky (5-1) for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.
Miami is the second highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team behind No. 7 Duke (5-1), which lost to second-ranked Arizona (6-0) earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the Owls (5-1) rebounded from a home loss to Bryant with an impressive performance at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, where they beat Butler, then-No. 12 Texas A&M and Virginia Tech in a span of four days to win the tournament.
FAU is now No. 13, just ahead of the Aggies (6-1).
Fourth-year junior guard Alijah Martin was named the American Athletic Conference player of the week after scoring 55 points and recording five steals, six assists, 10 three-pointers and 17 rebounds.
The Owls will be back at home Thursday to face Liberty in the three-team Field of 68 Classic.
Florida State (4-1) is among those teams receiving votes after defeating then-No. 18 Colorado (5-1) 77-71 in overtime to win the Sunshine Slam championship in Daytona Beach.